Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears continues to be ‘favorite TV program’ even after concluding run

Queen of Tears’ explosive popularity seems to have no ending. The drama concluded its run exactly a month ago, yet the latest survey suggests Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer is still the favorite TV program among Korean viewers. With this consistent achievement, Queen of Tears has set a new unprecedented record in the K-drama land.

Queen of Tears continues its wild success as Koreans' Favorite TV program for three consecutive months

According to Gallup Korea’s survey results for May 2024, Queen of Tears has claimed the no.1 spot in Koreans’ Favorite Broadcasting Programs section with a whopping 3.9 % viewership preference rate.

With this, the drama continues to top the poll results for three consecutive months since its premiere on March 9. In addition, Queen of Tears is now the only and first 16-episode drama to bag this feat.

When the drama first began airing on March 9, within two weeks, it topped the Koreans’ Favorite Broadcasting Program section. Although the preference rating has since dropped to 3.9 % from the initial 13.1%, very few dramas achieved this feat before.

Previously, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears set another record as the highest-rated K-drama in tvN’s history with a viewership rating of 23.072%, surpassing Crash Landing on You and Goblin. At the same time, the dramas also reached many milestones on the global rankings. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside The Glory, Goblin, and more, Queen of Tears becomes eleventh K-drama to achieve 10% preference rate in 'Favorite TV Program' survey

According to Gallup Korea’s survey results since January 2013, only ten K-dramas have surpassed the 10% preference rate excluding Queen of Tears. Those dramas are:

The Glory (14.8% in March 2023)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (16.4% in August 2022)

Reborn Rich (16.6% in December 2022)

SKY Castle ( 13.0% in January 2019)

Goblin ( 12.6% in January 2017)

Descendants of the Sun ( 12.3% in March 2016)

Jang Bo Ri is Here (12.1% in September 2014)

Empress Ki ( 11.8% in April 2014)

My Love from the Star (11.5% in February 2014)

My Daughter Seo Young 12.2% in February 2013)

Meanwhile, in the 2024 survey, right after Queen of Tears, KBS2 drama Beauty, and Mr. Romantic soared high with a 2.8 percent preference rate, MBC variety show I Live Alone in third with 2.7 percent, and tvN’s ongoing drama Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon took the fourth place with 2.6 percent.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop's Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint wraps filming; Director says, 'will exceed imagination'