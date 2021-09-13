Kim Soo Hyun is now global brand ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger

Kim Soo Hyun has become one of the leading faces of the Korean acting industry. With his remarkable visuals and a kind personality, fans have found him to be the perfect pick, making a high brand value for the accomplished actor.

Recently, it was revealed that Kim Soo Hyun has been chosen as the global brand ambassador for the clothing brand TOMMY HILFIGER. As announced on September 13, Kim Soo Hyun will take part in the ‘Pass the Mic’ campaign on September 21 which will take place throughout the world. Kim Soo Hyun is known for his natural yet trendy style combined with casual sports further takes his influence up a notch.

Talking about the ever-positive and bright attitude of Kim Soo Hyun, designer Tommy Hilfiger said, “Collaborating with pop culture icons has always been an important part of the brand's legacy. Kim Soo Hyun’s energetic spirit brings positive and fresh changes to this collection.”

Kim Soo Hyun expressed his own happiness at being chosen with, “It is an honour to collaborate with such a wonderful heritage brand. Please look forward to the great content that will be created with Tommy Hilfiger in the future while supporting Tommy Hilfiger's lead in sustainability."

Kim Soo Hyun is known for his notable work in dramas like ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’, ‘My Love From the Star’ and more recently ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’. Films ‘The Thieves’ and ‘Secretly, Greatly’ also helped the actor in establishing his stronghold in the acting industry while also winning him multiple awards.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The best of actor Kim Soo Hyun: Cherishing the characters that made him the Hallyu superstar he is today

What is your favourite Kim Soo Hyun role? Let us know below.