Can you guess these Korean actors from their eyes only?

Korean dramas are taking over the world and along with them, Korean actors' popularities have skyrocketed with fanbases spanning across the globe. Millions of people are irrevocably addicted to the beautiful narratives and aesthetics of Korean dramas. These Korean dramas would never have come to life the way that they did without the incredible acting performances of talented and sincere actors who embodied each character that they played.

These actors have been etched in the minds of fans and oftentimes, fans know more about them than perhaps their own friends. One look and they'd be able to tell who's who. Are you one of those K-Drama lovers who watch dramas because of your favourite actors? If so, can you guess them from their eyes only? If you're as curious about your ability as we are, take this fun QUIZ by Pinkvilla and find out!

Kim Soo Hyun or Park Bo Gum: Can you guess these Korean actors by their eyes? Take QUIZ

Did you like this quiz? Share your scores and your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×