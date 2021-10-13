Kim Soo Hyun paints a sad and lonesome picture in the character poster for upcoming drama 'One Ordinary Day'

If a performance can be judged by its poster, then we are certain, this is an award-winning performance! Upcoming drama 'One Ordinary Day' unveiled Kim Soo Hyun’s character poster. In the poster, Kim Soo Hyun is sitting on the ground in his prisoner garb. Shoulders stooped, head facing down, Kim Soo Hyun is engulfed by despair as he paints a sad and lonesome picture. Kim Soo Hyun effectively portrays the hopelessness his character, Kim Hyun Soo is in.

The angle of the image emphasizes the cold cement wall behind him that seems to extend upwards endlessly and touch the sky. Directed by Lee Myung Woo of 'Punch', 'Whisper' and 'The Fiery Priest' fame, 'One Ordinary Day' is an eight-episode Korean remake of the BBC show 'Criminal Justice.' In the upcoming version, Kim Soo Hyun will star as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student that is designated as a suspect in a murder case overnight. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a low-class lawyer with no interest in the truth.

The drama's production team commented that since Kim Soo Hyun has both a boyish side as well as a masculine side, and that makes audiences anticipate his performance more. The upcoming new dark crime drama series 'One Ordinary Day', slated to air exclusively via the streaming platform Coupang Play.

