Kim Soo Hyun, Rowoon, and Jeon Somi will be hosting KCON LA 2024's M Countdown segment; details inside

Kim Soo Hyun, Rowoon, and Jeon Somi are set to host the M Countdown segment at KCON LA 2024. The event is scheduled from July 26th to July 28th in Los Angeles. This festival aims to transcend borders and generations, fostering unity and empathy through music and culture. It strives to create a space where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate, regardless of nationality or age.

KCON LA 2024 has revealed the hosts for M Countdown. The event will span three days, running from July 26 to 28, at the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center. June 11 marked the announcement from KCON LA, revealing Rowoon as the host for Day 1, Jeon Somi for Day 2, and Kim Soo Hyun for Day 3 of the M Countdown segment.

The first lineup of artists was unveiled on June 4, featuring A.C.E, BIBI, CRAXY, DXMON, ENHYPEN, Hyolyn, Issac Hong, I-LAND 2, NMIXX, P1Harmony, SHINEE’s Taemin, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, and Zico. Moreover, APOKI, BOYNEXTDOOR, DRIPPIN, g.o.d., INI, Jeon Somi, Jo Yu Ri, Kep1er, ME:I, and POW have been added to the roster of performers for this year’s event. Alongside the lineup, KCON LA 2024 also disclosed the days when the groups will be performing or participating in M Countdown, the KCON Stage, Meet & Greet, and Showcase events.

More about Kim Soo Hyun, Rowoon, and Jeon Somi

Kim Soo Hyun, one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea in 2020, boasts an impressive array of accolades, including five Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award. Recently, he captivated audiences in the K-drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won. Known for his humor and sweet nature, Kim Soo Hyun ascended to the status of a top Hallyu star through his remarkable performances in the fantasy series My Love from the Star and the variety drama The Producers.

Kim Seok Woo, widely recognized by his stage name Rowoon, is a cherished South Korean actor and singer. Formerly a member of the South Korean boy band SF9, he has transitioned into a successful career as an actor. Renowned for his lively and energetic personality, Rowoon has showcased his hosting talent through events such as the KBS Song Festival, the 2023 KBS Drama Awards, and more.

Ennik Somi Douma, professionally known by her Korean name Jeon Somi, is a beloved singer hailing from South Korea and Canada. She is signed under The Black Label and rose to prominence as the first-place winner of the survival reality show Produce 101, subsequently becoming a member of the show's eleven-piece project girl group, I.O.I. After the conclusion of I.O.I's activities, Jeon embarked on her solo career under YG Entertainment's subsidiary, The Black Label. She made her solo debut on June 13, 2019, with the single Birthday, captivating audiences with her charming nature.

