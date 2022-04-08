Kim Soo Hyun’s agency denies receiving an official offer for drama by ‘Crash Landing on You’ writer

On April 7, it was reported that actor Kim Soo Hyun has been approached for his next lead role in a project helmed by screenwriter Park Ji Eun. The writer is well known for her work in many big series in the K-drama world, like ‘Queen of Housewives’ (2009), ‘My Love From the Star’ (2013), ‘The Producers (2015)’, ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016) and ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019).

As per the reports, Kim Soo Hyun had been asked to be the male lead in the writer’s next project, ‘The Queen of Tears’ (working title). This news received a lot of attention, as the actor has previously worked with writer Park Ji Eun in two dramas- ‘My Love From the Star’ and ‘The Producers’.

Following this, later on April 7, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medalist asserted, “We’ve just received schedule inquiries. We haven’t received any official offers, such as a proposal or script.” Earlier this week, it was also reported that Kim Soo Hyun’s fellow cast member in ‘The Producers’, IU had been chosen as the female lead for ‘The Queen of Tears’, however, her agency clarified, saying, “We indeed received a proposal for Park Ji Eun’s new work, ‘The Queen of Tears’, however, we have politely rejected the offer.”

Reportedly, ‘The Queen of Tears’ is about a chaebol family, and will be directed by Lee Eung Bok of ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Goblin’, ‘Mr. Sunshine’, and ‘Sweet Home’ fame.

Kim Soo Hyun began his television career through the family sitcom ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’ in 2007, and broke into stardom after his role in the teen musical drama ‘Dream High’ (2011). Meanwhile, IU debuted in 2008 as a singer, and made her television debut in 2011 with a supporting role in ‘Dream High’.

