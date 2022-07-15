Kim Soo Hyun’s roles in My Love from the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay & more: Which is your favourite?

Kim Soo Hyun first made his television debut through a supporting role in the 2007 family sitcom ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’. In 2011, through the teen musical drama ‘Dream High’, Kim Soo Hyun became a household name with his portrayal of a musical genius. The drama was also immensely popular internationally.

The next year, his role in the hit period drama ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ made his popularity skyrocket, as it achieved “national drama” status. In 2013, Kim Soo Hyun received a further boost to his already immense popularity, through his role opposite Jun Ji Hyun in ‘My Love from the Star’. In particular, this role brought him the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 7th Korea Drama Awards, and ‘Most Popular Actor (TV)’ Award at the 50th Baeksang Arts Awards.

From ‘The Producers’ to ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and more, Kim Soo Hyun has since had a slew of notable roles. From his immense filmography, which of the star’s roles is your personal favourite?

