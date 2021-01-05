Kim Soo Hyun signs FIRST drama since It's Okay To Not Be Okay; Actor to star in Criminal Justice remake

It's official! Kim Soo Hyun will be starring in the Korean adaptation of BBC drama Criminal Justice. The It's Okay To Not Be Okay actor will be starring alongside Cha Seung Won.

A day after it was reported that Kim Soo Hyun has turned down the Korean adaptation of American Psycho, the actor has reportedly said yes to another Korean adaptation. As reported by Soompi, the actor has joined the cast of Criminal Justice. The BBC drama played out from 2008 to 2009. Kim Soo Hyun will be starring the remake with A Korean Odyssey star Cha Seung Won. The Korean remake has been titled That Night. This marks the first drama that Kim Soo Hyun signed after the end of tvN drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay last year.

The drama revolves around two men who are involved in a murder case. According to the report, Kim Soo Hyun will essay the role of Kim Hyun Soo, a college student whose life goes through a shocking turn when he turns the key suspect of a murder case. Meanwhile, Cha Seung Won plays a lawyer named Shin Joong Han who has barely passed the bar exam. He is the only lawyer who reaches out to the student and offers to help fight the case.

The OG series featured two seasons. The Korean adaptation has been written by Kwon Soon Kyu. The writer has been associated with projects like Warrior Baek Dong Soo and The Royal Gambler. Meanwhile, Backstreet Rookie director is helming the new project. That Night is expected to kick off filming in the first half of 2021 and premiere later this year.

