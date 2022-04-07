Kim Soo Hyun in talks to lead drama by Crash Landing on You & My Love From the Star writer; IU opts out

On April 7, it was announced that actor Kim Soo Hyun has been approached for his next project in a lead role. The upcoming drama has been helmed by screenwriter Park Ji Eun who is known for her work in famous dramas, Queen of Housewives (2009), ‘My Husband Got a Family’ (2012), ‘My Love From the Star’ (2013), ‘The Producers (2015)’, ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016) and ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019).

Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun has been asked to appear in Park Ji Eun’s next, ‘The Queen of Tears’ (working title), as a male lead. Earlier there were rumours about IU being chosen as the female lead, however her agency clarified it. “We indeed received a proposal for Park Ji Eun’s new work, ‘The Queen of Tears’, however we have politely rejected the offer.”

Kim Soo Hyun’s last role was of a man accused of murder alongside Cha Seung Won, the unsuccessful man who acted as his lawyer in the short drama ‘One Ordinary Day’ that received a lot of attention from fans for his detailed acting. IU is set to appear in upcoming movie ‘Dream’ alongside Park Seo Joon as well as drama ‘Money Game’ alongside Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Jung Min and more.

