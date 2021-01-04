  1. Home
Kim Soo Hyun turns down the lead role in Finger; It's Okay To Not Be Okay star 'reviewing several offers'

Kim Soo Hyun was offered the lead in the Korean adaptation of American Psycho. The actor has now reportedly turned down the role.
Kim Soo Hyun turns down the lead role in Finger; It's Okay To Not Be Okay star 'reviewing several offers'
Last November, news broke out that Kim Soo Hyun was offered the role in an upcoming drama titled Finger. The actor, after delivering a memorable performance in It's Okay To Not Be Okay, was offered the role of a sociopathic murderer in the drama. It was also previously revealed that the drama was a Korean adaptation of the renowned Hollywood film American Psycho. While fans were hoping to see the actor in a new light through the role, it has now been revealed that Kim Soo Hyun has turned downed the offer. 

As reported by Soompi, Kim Soo Hyun's agency Gold Medalist Entertainment has confirmed that the actor is not taking on the role of the famous interior designer who is a sociopathic murderer in the drama. The drama is now on a lookout for an actor to essay the role. Finger is directed by Jung Ji Woo, who has worked on projects like Tune in for Love, Heart Blackened, and Eungyo in the past. Which K-drama actor do you think would fit in the role? Let us know your pick in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun's agency has shared that the actor is still on a lookout for a new project. "[Kim Soo Hyun] is currently reviewing several offers as his next project," Gold Medalist said. The actor played a cameo in Crash Landing On You before he took on the lead in It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Kim Soo Hyun bagged the Grand Prize (Daesang) and AAA Hot Issue Award at the Asia Artist Awards and Popular Star Award, Actor, at the APAN Star Awards for his role in the tvN drama. 

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun BROKE DOWN while filming two It's Okay To Not Be Okay's finale scenes with Seo Ye Ji & Oh Jung Se

