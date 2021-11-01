Kim Soo Hyun's life is a topsy turvy mess in new stills from the upcoming drama 'One Ordinary Man'

Coupang Play’s upcoming drama 'One Ordinary Day' released contrasting new stills of Kim Soo Hyun! A remake of BBC’s 'Criminal Justice,' 'One Ordinary Day' stars Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a horrific murder case. Cha Seung Won has been roped into play Shin Joong Han, a third-rate lawyer who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo and takes up the task of defending him in the trial.

The newly released stills showcases the before and after of the incident and portrays two contrasting states of emotions. Before the murder case, Kim Hyun Soo shows off his bright smile with whipped cream on his face, making a "V" sign, holding a birthday cake in hand. Soon after he becomes a murder suspect and gets marked as inmate number 7927, Kim Hyun Soo looks completely different with his gloomy and depressed expression. His life turns upside down and becomes a mess with the occurrence of one fateful event! Kim Soo Hyun will portray the diverse emotional changes his character undergoes in the drama.

You can check out the teaser photos below:

The team also shared new teasers capturing the tense first encounter between a petrified Kim Hyun Soo and Shin Joong Han. Locked up in a holding cell, Kim Hyun Soo is visibly terrified as he struggles to adapt to his new surroundings and this unexpected situation. In contrast, Shin Joong Han seems right at home as he cooly walks into the holding cell looking for a new client. Although Shin Joong Han has arrived to save Kim Hyun Soo from this dire situation, the cold look in his eyes suggests there is something up his sleeves as well.

You can check out the teasers below:

'One Ordinary Day' will premiere on November 27 on Coupang Play.

