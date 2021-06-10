Kim Sung Cheol to reunite with Prison Playbook co star Park Hae Soo for a special appearance in Racket Boys

The wise friendship of "Prison Playbook" continues four years later in SBS' "Racket Boys".

Not very long ago, Netflix's original Korean drama Vincenzo completed broadcasting. We are very sure that binge watchers are still immersed in the lingering feelings of the drama. The drama gave us some very memorable segments including the brief but entertaining BL (boys' love) segment between Tae Ho, Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki) in disguise, and Hwang Min Sung (Kim Sung Cheol). According to reports, actor Kim Sung Cheol will be back on screen with another special appearance. As revealed by a representative of SBS' Racket Boys, actors Kim Sung Cheol and Park Hae Soo will be making special appearances in the Monday-Tuesday broadcast drama.

Credits to their participation is being given to the writer of the series Jung Bo Hoon who also wrote Prison Playbook, the drama where these three people first collaborated. A commercial hit, the series became one of the highest rated Korean series on cable television history. It is the story of a superstar baseball pitcher, Kim Je Hyuk (Park Hae Soo), who is convicted of assault after he saves his sister from a sexual assault attack. Known as Jailbird, Kim Young Cheol (Kim Sung Cheol) is a man who frequently goes in and out of prison. He considers the male lead his hyung as he secretly helped him pay for his mother's surgery.

The two actors have left strong impressions with their acting skills. Their appearance in the ongoing drama series is surely something to look forward to.

Racket Boys is a story about the lives of young boys and girls from an area far away from the bustling city, who aim to be idols in the badminton world. The Netflix series highlights their challenges and growth through hurdles. With some veteran actors like Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra and Woo Hyun among others, there are ample moments that induce laughter.

Credits :SBS

