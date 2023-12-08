Kim Sung Cheol, Ryeoun, Yoo In Soo are key figures in Seo In Guk’s 12 cycles of life and death

Kim Sung Cheol, Ryeoun and Yoo In Soo are set to play key roles in Death’s Game. Previewing its premiere, the upcoming TVING drama Death’s Game has released new stills. Adapted from the webtoon of the same title, the series revolves around a man, Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk), granted multiple opportunities at life after confronting death. Park So Dam takes on the role of Death, the one who assigns him 12 cycles of rebirth.

New stills of Death’s Game starring Kim Sung Cheol, Ryeoun, Yoo In Soo

Kim Sung Cheol, celebrated for his versatile acting across genres, is set to leave a lasting impression with his seamless and polished performance in the TVING drama Death’s Game. The actor is all set to team up with Seo In Guk, and display excellent acting synergy. In the latest still, clad in a black suit, Kim Sung Cheol engages in conversation with a smile, generating anticipation and curiosity among viewers about his upcoming role.

Having collaborated with director Ha Byung Hoon in the past through the drama 18 Again, Ryeoun's loyalty to the director led him to agree to star in the upcoming TVING drama Death’s Game. This choice has heightened anticipation about the character he will portray within Choi Yi Jae’s 12 cycles of life and death.

In a newly released still, Ryeoun is situated in what appears to be the office of a news station named DBC News, suggesting a potential role as a journalist. Given his recent role in Twinkling Watermelon and the anticipation for his upcoming part in Weak Hero Class 2, expectations are soaring for the actor's performance in this mystery thriller drama.

Yoo In Soo, known for his role in Alchemy of Souls alongside Lee Jae Wook, another actor set to star in Death’s Game, is set to bring added tension to the narrative as a classmate of Kwon Hyuk Soo (Kim Kang Hoon). In the upcoming drama, Kim Kang Hoon portrays the character of teenager Kwon Hyuk Soo, whose high school days are depicted as a challenging and dangerous period.

More about Death’s Game

Joining the stellar lineup of Seo In Guk and Park So Dam, Death’s Game boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kim Ji Hoon, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, and Oh Jung Se.

Seo In Guk takes on the role of Choi Yi Jae in Death’s Game, portraying a character who, despite not being born into wealth, faces severe hardships during a prolonged job search. Originally cheerful and optimistic, the continuous struggles lead him to a point where he becomes deeply insecure and loses the will to live.

In a critical moment when he contemplates suicide, Choi Yi Jae unexpectedly encounters Death (played by Park So Dam), who is angered by his indifferent attitude towards life. As a consequence, Death decides to teach him a lesson through an unconventional form of punishment.

The much-anticipated drama is set to captivate audiences with its star-studded lineup. Part 1 of Death’s Game is scheduled to premiere on December 15, followed by the release of Part 2 on January 5.

