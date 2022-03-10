Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Ha Neul & Lee Hye Young’s ‘Kill Heel’ premieres to No.1 ratings
tvN’s ‘Kill Heel’ has premiered with a strong start! The new series aired its first episode on March 9, premiering at the top of its time slot. ‘Kill Heel’ follows three ambitious women in the competitive world of home shopping networks. Kim Sung Ryung’s Ok Sun is a top show host married to a famous politician, Kim Ha Neul’s Woo Hyun is a show host who aims to become the top host at UNI Home Shopping, while Lee Hye Young’s Mo Ran is a shopping executive at UNI Home Shopping, who reached the top from her humble beginnings.
The first episode had originally been scheduled for February 23, but was postponed by two weeks to March 9, after there was a confirmed COVID-19 case at the filming site. At the time, a representative of ‘Kill Heel’ had shared, “We inevitably have to postpone the schedule for a stable production environment. We ask for the understanding of viewers who are waiting for tvN's 'Kill Heel'. We will continue to do our best for safety management in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”