Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon are desperate in character posters for ENA’s Lies Hidden in My Garden

In the Genie TV and ENA original drama Lies Hidden in My Yard, the character posters for Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon were released. The enigmatic narrative that is concealed behind the two women's intense eyes piques curiosity to new heights. The hit drama is known for its excellent directing abilities in the dramas WWW and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. Its single line of mystery, "The backyard smells like a corpse," piques viewers' curiosity. As a brand-new production by Jung Ji Hyun, it is gaining attention. Additionally, the thrilling story will be brought to life by an impressive ensemble of actors, including Kim Tae Hee (Moon Joo Ran), Lim Ji Yeon (Chu Sang Eun), Kim Sung Oh (Park Jae Ho), and Choi Jae Rim (Kim Yoon Beom).

The character posters:

Lim Ji Yeon plays the role of Sang Eun, a woman who dreams of escaping from a miserable reality, and Kim Tae Hee plays the role of Joo Ran, who lives a picturesque life in a perfect house and is confused by the smell of a corpse in the yard. The published poster draws attention to the eyes of Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon, who took on the roles of Joo Ran and Sang Eun, respectively. This piques their curiosity about the story. First of all, the beautiful eyes of Kim Tae Hee are crammed with doubts and insecurities about the smell of a corpse in the backyard.

Lim Ji Yeon:

On the other hand, the poster's line "I wanted to escape" and the image of a "poor and unhappy house" hint at the grim reality she was bearing. Simultaneously, Lim Ji Yeon's eyes, which are alarmingly vacant, make unusual tension as she couldn't think about what on God's green earth she is thinking. With such divergent perspectives, two women with different lives are curious about what they will do in the future. As a result, anticipation grows for the best mystery of 2023 that the two women will bring out of the aforementioned backyard.

