Kim Tae Hee faces tax fine allegations; Story J Company issues official statement in support

Several reports alleged that the Korean actress Kim Tae Hee along with her former agency Lua Entertainment were subjected to an irregular tax audit conducted by the National Tax Service. The tax audit resulted in a hefty fine as additional taxes for the actress. However, to clarify this rumour, Story J Company, Kim Tae Hee’s current agency, has issued an official statement.

Official statement by Kim Tae Hee’s Agency

Addressing Kim Tae Hee's stance, the official statement mentioned the 42-year-old actress’s sincerity in lawfully paying her taxes. However, it further mentioned that due to a delay in one of her payments for a modelling job, her fees were paid to her former agency, Lua Entertainment later by the client. Since her contract with the agency had expired, it was then moved to her account. Lua Entertainment considered the actress’ fee to be individual income and not the company’s business income hence the actress paid the additional tax. Story J Company stood by the actress’ honesty and faithfulness in paying the tax and dismissed the rumour altogether in the issued statement. Earlier there were reports of actor Lee Byung Hun being investigated and fined for hundred million won for tax evasion by the authorities.

Lua Entertainment and Kim Tae Hee

Lua Entertainment is a Korean company and former agency of Kim Tae Hee, founded by her sister in 2009. The actress has worked with the said company for a decade, finally parting ways in 2019. Kim Tae Hee made her acting debut in 2001 with the movie ‘Last Present’ and gained popularity with SBS’ show ‘Stairway to Heaven’. Over the course of years, she has been part of several memorable K-dramas and movies like ‘Love Story in Harvard’, ‘Iris’, ‘My Princess’, ’Grand Prix’, 'Jang Ok Jung, Living by Love’, ‘Yong Pal’ and ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’. She has also starred in the Japanese drama ‘Boku to Star no 99 Nichi’. Kim Tae Hee is gracing the small screen again with the K-drama ‘A House with a Yard’. The ’Jang Ok Jung, Living by Love’ actress is married to singer-actor Rain and the two are proud parents to two daughters.

