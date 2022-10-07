Kim Tae Hee’s agency and pro-golfer Park Gyung respond to Rain’s cheating allegations

Rain and Kim Tae Hee as well as Jo Jung Suk and Gummy are 2 power couples in the Korean entertainment industry who have been fan favourites for a long time now. While the earlier ones got married in 2017, the latter tied the knot in 2018. Since early this year, there have been rumors floating about regarding the two couples and recently a newly released report alleges that a popular star is cheating on his wife with a pro-golfer, making online trolls point to them.

After both the males actors’ agencies responded by calling the rumors groundless and ridiculous, they also promised to take firm legal action against the perpetrators. Some netizens also reportedly figured out that the woman in question was South Korean pro-golfer Park Kyung and went on to terrorize her Instagram. The sportswoman responded with a post which called out the commenters and spoke how she had only met the actors in the past that too years ago at a sponsorship event. She confirmed that she was not the woman being talked about.