Kim Tae Ri and Gong Yoo in talks to star in new drama 'The Devil'

On December 29, it was reported that 'Mr Sunshine' fame actress Kim Tae Ri is in talks to star in writer Kim Eun Hee’s new SBS drama 'The Devil'. In response to the report, her agency Management mmm commented that 'The Devil' is one of the projects she has been offered and nothing has been decided yet. 'The Silent Sea' star Gong Yoo is in talks to star as the male lead as well.

Previously at the '2022 SBS Showcase,' SBS announced that Kim Eun Hee, the writer who has penned dramas like 'Signal,' Netflix’s 'Kingdom' series, and most recently 'Jirisan,' would be returning to SBS next year with a new project. She is penning the new drama 'The Devil' and prolific actors like Kim Tae Ri and Gong Yoo are in talks to lead the projects, and her dramas have gained a cult-like status across the world, so it would be interesting to see what happens when three powerhouse artists come together! Although there is no major information regarding the drama's plot or characters, we are closely watching the development.

Kim Tae Ri will be starring in the drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' opposite Nam Joo Hyuk, which will premiere on February 12, 2022, after the end of the currently airing 'Bulgasal.' It will air at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). Meanwhile, Gong Yoo recently made a brief appearance in Netflix's hit survival series 'Squid Game' and more recently in the South Korean sci-fi mystery thriller 'The Silent Sea' alongside Bae Doona and Lee Joon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

