Kim Tae Ri and Jeon Yeo Been bid farewell to J,WIDE COMPANY; Fresh start in Management mmm

On July 12, J,WIDE COMPANY announced the new start of its artists Kim Tae Ri and Jeon Yeo Been with a new management agency, Management mmm.

According to reports, Management mmm has been established by a former artist manager/agent of J,WIDE COMPANY who has been with the two stars since their debut. Based on loyalty and the trust formed due to years of working together, Kim Tae Ri and Jeon Yeo Been will continue their manager-artist relationship.



Both actresses finish the term of the contract with their current agency by the end of this month. J,WIDE COMPANY has reportedly also expressed sincere support for this new leap ahead. Expectations are high for the future activities of the two people who are starting anew in a new company.



Kim Tae Ri made her debut in the entertainment industry as a CF, commercial film/advertisement, model in 2014. She took on her first project with the role of Nam Sook Hee in the 2016 movie The Handmaiden. The movie paved her way to the limelight winning her Rookie of the Year award at major award shows like the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Director's Cut Awards, and Asian Film Awards. Since then, she has appeared in movies 1987: When The Day Comes, Little Forest, Space Sweepers, and the drama Mr. Sunshine.

Jeon Yeo Been made her debut in 2015 with the movie The Treacherous and received attention through the 2017 OCN drama Save Me and the 2018 movie After My Death. She has been making her presence in the industry steadily with JTBC's Be Melodramatic and the movie Secret Zoo. Earlier this year, she received a lot of love for her role as Hong Cha Young in the tvN weekend drama Vincenzo. Her rise on the road of popularity is confirmed with the lead role she has recently been cast in, in the upcoming Netflix series Glitch.

