Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk radiate youthfulness in the special poster for tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

'Twenty-Five Twenty One' released a 'special poster' with a 'sunshine smile' accompanied by Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk, heralding a 'youth narrative' of comfort and sympathy. The drama that will be aired for the first time on February 12 at 9:10 pm, is about the wandering of youths who have been deprived of their dreams in the era of 1998.

The story is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Two people first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21. Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) is a member of her high school fencing team. Due to the South Korean financial crisis, the high school fencing team gets disbanded. Getting through all the difficulties, she becomes a member of the sabre fencing national team.

The South Korean financial crisis also causes Baek Yi Jin’s father's business to go bankrupt. This leads to a life change for Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk), from living the life of a wealthy person to a poor person. While studying, he works part-time jobs like delivering newspapers. Later, he became a sports reporter for a broadcasting network.

