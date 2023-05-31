Kim Tae Ri gives a dark stare in new poster for upcoming suspense thriller drama Revenant

On May 31, SBS shared a poster starring Kim Tae Ri for the horror occult drama Revenant that also stars Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung. The drama will be released on June 23 in Disney+ worldwide. The drama follows a woman who suddenly becomes possessed by a ghost and a man who makes it his life’s mission to find the demon and save the woman but instead he is entangled in a bunch of murders.

The poster:

Kim Tae Ri will play the role of Gu Sa Yeong, a woman who comes across the demon during an incident and soon, she becomes one with the demon and ends up murdering people. The demon comes into her life after she receives a ‘gift’ from her father which ends up ruining her life forever. In the poster, she looks expressionless as her hair flies in front of her face. She seems possessed with a dark energy that sends shivers down your spine. When San Young says, "I see myself as someone who should not be seen," the confusion about whether the person she sees in front of her is San Young or a demon grows in this poster. Kim Tae Ri's strategy acting, which communicates pictures in which totally various creatures coincide, and where cool trepidation and a bizarre feeling of secret exist together, has a deeper impression than at any other time.

Revenant:

According to the production team, the main poster embodies Gu San Young as an intuitive image and simultaneously depicts the existence of a demon. Gu San Young is the central character in this work and the starting point of all stories. In this show, the watchers will actually want to see Kim Tae Ri's superb exhibition that is much creepier. On the other hand, Kim Eun Hee's 'Revenant' is a new drama. She has made hits at the box office with dramas like 'Sign,' 'Ghost,' 'Signal,' and 'Kingdom' that stand out in their genres. Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung will make appearances as actors, and director Lee Jung Rim will be directing, which will confirm the beginning of a well-made genre. On June 23 at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST), the first episode will be released.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: EPEX talks about Prelude of Love Chapter 2: Growing Pains, role model, message to ZENITHs and more

Advertisement