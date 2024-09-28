Kim Tae Ri is determined to become leading traditional theater actor In upcoming drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born's new stills

The upcoming drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born has revealed exciting new stills of Kim Tae Ri! Based on a popular webtoon, the series is helmed by Jung Ji In, known for his work on The Red Sleeve. Set in the 1950s, right after the Korean War, it follows Jeong Nyeon (Kim Tae Ri), a gifted young singer who aspires to be a top traditional theater actor. The drama highlights her journey of competition, collaboration, and personal growth during a challenging period in the country’s history.

The newly released stills showcase Kim Tae Ri fully embracing her character Jeong Nyeon, as she takes a deep breath in a picturesque mountainous setting. In another shot, she is surrounded by fellow actresses, their serious expressions hinting at an important discussion.

Ahead of its premiere, Kim Tae Ri shared her excitement in a written interview, expressing that she feels both nervous and thrilled, as the drama seems unlike anything viewers have seen before. She added that she can’t wait to connect with the audience through the broadcast.

She also shared her initial impressions upon receiving the script, noting that both the drama and its original webtoon have their own unique charms. She mentioned that the webtoon has a quiet power in its printed form, while the script enriches the moments that were condensed in the original story.

She candidly shared that while many of her previous roles involved a journey of growth, Jeong Nyeon’s transformation is particularly striking. Kim Tae Ri likened it to a raw potato evolving into a fully realized person, highlighting the character's profound development from nothing to something.

Advertisement

The actress highlighted the importance of voice training, noting that capturing the singer’s unique talent was essential. She dedicated nearly three years, from April 2021 to June 2024, to intensive vocal practice, refining her singing, dancing, dialect, and traditional opera skills right up until filming concluded.

Kim Tae Ri reflected on her own growth alongside the character, noting that her speech and behaviors evolved as she immersed herself in the role. She shared that both Jeong Nyeon and herself started from scratch in terms of dancing, expressing hope that she was able to capture some genuine and authentic moments in their journey.

She spoke about the challenges of filming large stage performances, recalling that they shot around four to five major scenes, which were both significant hurdles and a first for everyone involved. After each performance, she would review it with the director to prepare for the next, viewing each wrap-up not as a moment to relax, but as the beginning of a new set of challenges.

Advertisement

Finally, Kim Tae Ri teased the drama, mentioning that Jeong Nyeon will reveal various sides of herself as she navigates her journey through singing, dancing, and acting. She expressed hope that viewers will be excited about both her transformations and the storyline. Filming over an extended period allowed the actors to grow alongside their characters, enriching the viewing experience even further. Jeong Nyeon: The Star Is Born premieres on October 12 at 9:20 PM KST, 5:50 PM IST.

ALSO READ: Exploring Nam Joo Hyuk's rumored and confirmed relationships: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Tae Ri, Bae Suzy, and more