Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ tops most buzzworthy drama and actors rankings

Good Date Corporation’s weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors for the second week of February have been released, and tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ has dominated across both the rankings in its first week! The series recently aired its first two episodes on February 12 and 13 and immediately topped the weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz, based on data spanning across news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more. Additionally, the two lead actors for ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ have also secured the top two spots in the rankings for actors for the second week of February, with Kim Tae Ri at number 1 and Nam Joo Hyuk at number 2.

Another new series, JTBC’s ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, which also aired its first two episodes this past weekend, comes in at rank 2, with its lead actors Park Min Young and Song Kang ranking number 3 and 4 on the list for actors, respectively, Yoon Bak ranking number ten. Meanwhile, KBS2’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ moves down a spot to number 3 on the rankings for dramas, with the show’s cast also ranking among the Top 10 in the rankings for actors. Lee Se Hee from ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ ranks at number 5 for the second week of February, while Ji Hyun Woo ranks at number 8.

JTBC’s ‘Artificial City’ moved up a spot to number 4 on the drama list, followed by tvN’s ‘Ghost Doctor’, KBS2’s ‘Moonshine’, SBS’ ‘Through The Darkness’, SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’, JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’, and JTBC’s ‘The One And Only’, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the most buzzworthy rankings for actors, Soo Ae (‘Artificial City’) came in number 6, followed by Rain at number 7 (‘Ghost Doctor’), and Kim Bum at number 9 (‘Ghost Doctor’).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TREASURE bring drama and action for their fans in the electrifying MV for ‘JIKJIN’