Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung confirmed to star in SBS’ new occult mystery thriller drama

‘The Devil’ is an occult mystery thriller about a woman possessed by demons and a man who can see the demons to dig into the mysterious deaths surrounding five divine spirits. ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ star Kim Tae Ri, ‘Little Women’ star Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung are confirmed as main cast members in the drama.

Kim Tae Ri takes on the role of Gu San Young, a public student. She works part-time during the day and studies at night, preparing for the 9th grade civil service exam. After receiving the remains of her deceased father, she is caught up in a mysterious death that keeps happening around her, and finds herself gradually changing into a different form. Oh Jung Se plays Yeom Hae Sang, a professor of folklore from a wealthy family. He is a figure with ears and eyes to see deity. Through his unexpected opportunity, he gets to know San Young and encounters the demon who killed her mother right before his eyes as a child.