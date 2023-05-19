Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se starrer SBS drama Revenant unveils 1st teaser poster; Set to premiere on THIS date

Kingdom writer Kim Eun Hee’s new drama Revenant starring Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and others will be premiering on June 23, after Dr Romantic 3 ends. The drama is known to be a Korean style occult mystery drama which follows a woman who gets possessed by a ghost or demon and a man who recognizes the demon in the woman and works hard to get rid of it from her.

The poster:

Kim Tae Ri as Goo San Young, who is possessed by a demon, Oh Jung Se as Yeom Hae Sang, a folklore professor who sees the demon, and Hong Kyung as Lee Hong Sae, a detective who tracks down the mysterious death surrounding it make up the main cast. The poster that was released exudes an evil energy as the darkness is dissipated with a little light that shows a set of hands aiming for the sky but many other sets of hands hold them back. The phrase on the poster says ‘They killed a person, not me’ indicating it's Kim Tae Ri’s character that is possessed by a demon that enjoys killing like it's their hobby. The production team further explained that evil in the dictionary could mean a ghost or a soul but also a person that has malicious intent which shows that sometimes people can be more evil than demons. The drama deals with the demon as well as people who show their evil intentions for personal gain. It retrospects how people can change their colors as long as they receive out of it. They say it will be a drama that feels like a comprehensive gift set, containing all the messages hidden behind the narrative.

The cast:

Kim Tae Ri is an extremely talented actress that has shown her extent in various films like The Forest, Handmaiden, The Alienoid and others. She began acting in dramas recently but her last drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One was a smash hit where she played the role of the youthful fencer Na Hee Do who navigates through her teens with rose-colored glasses despite going through losses herself but that helps her gain amazing friends and her first love. The fans loved her character. Oh Jung Se is a legendary veteran actor who has done positive and negative roles but fans always remember him as Moon Sang Tae in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, a talented illustrator on the autism spectrum.

