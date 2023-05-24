Kim Tae Ri personally apologises for unpaid subtitles controversy: ‘I’m sorry for the trouble I have caused’

South Korean actress Kim Tae Ri has taken to her Instagram account to apologise for the recent controversy surrounding a post she made. The since-deleted post sparked online outrage after many netizens deemed it inappropriate for the 33-year-old star to ask fans to help with the foreign language subtitles without paying them.

Controversy around Kim Tae Ri asking for ‘unpaid labor’

Previously, Kim Tae Ri shared a post asking fans for any volunteers to help with subtitling her videos on YouTube. While the first three installments of her vlogs were shared with English subtitles, the fourth and the latest was not. After reading her post, netizens called out the actress in the comments section for her open recruitment of what they are calling ‘unpaid labor’. As the issue got bigger, Kim Tae Ri deleted the post. The actress’ agency Management mmm released a statement of its own, trying to clarify the issue. However, it only backfired as netizens were further angered by the wording used in the statement.

Kim Tae Ri’s apology

Now, Kim Tae Ri has come forward with an apology on her Instagram, shared first in Korean and then in English, to explain her intentions behind the earlier post. The ‘Mr. Sunshine’ actor expressed her thoughts about wanting a more international reach for her Vlogs which she began a while ago. She spoke about ‘falling short’ to ‘approach the most important issue with caution’, and making a ‘clear mistake’ about asking for talent donations. Check out the full apology post below.

While the original controversial post has since been taken down by the actress, and an apology has been shared by both, her agency and the 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' star herself, the internet continues to be divided over the opinions regarding this. Many are taking this opportunity to highlight similar unpaid labor project attempts in the past by entertainment companies. Meanwhile, Kim Tae Ri’s fans are trying their best to clear the name of the star by focusing on her intentions for the global reach of her videos. Some fans have even pointed out how they have been waiting for a long time to enjoy her videos with English subtitles, but may not be able to do so anymore as the process may be further delayed.



