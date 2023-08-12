Kim Tae Ri ranks first in August Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings; Lee Junho, Ahn Bo Hyun and more follow
August Drama Actor Brand Reputation rankings are out. Kim Tae Ri, Lee Junho, Ahn Bo Hyun, Hong Kyung and YoonA made it to the top five. Read ahead to find out the top 30.
Key Highlight
-
The August brand reputation ranking is out with Kim Tae Ri topping the chart
-
2PM’s Lee Junho, Ahn Bo Hyun, Hong Kyung and Girls’ Generation YoonA secured the top 5 positions
The Drama Actors August Brand Reputation Rankings have finally been revealed. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month’s brand reputation rankings for our favorite K-drama actors. The result was calculated among 50 actors who appeared in K-dramas airing anywhere between July 8 to August 8.
Some of the buzzworthy K-drama actors have made it to the final list. The rankings are determined through various criterias such as a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of the actors.
The Top Actors on the Brand Reputation Ranking of August 2023
Kim Tae Ri has secured the top position this month, moving up from second place. Her reputation index has surged to 4,944,097 from last month's 3,159,070, reflecting a notable 56.50 percent rise since July. She last starred in SBS’ Revenant and is known for her other noteworthy work, such as Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, The Handmaiden and more.
Securing the second spot is Lee Junho from King the Land, boasting a brand reputation index of 4,905,286, a 48.15 percent increase from last month's value index of 3,310,965.
His co-star YoonA confidently clinches the fifth position, flaunting a brand reputation index of 1,997,829. This impressive jump from the 12th spot last month underscores a noteworthy 21.84 percent surge in her score since July.
Ahn Bo Hyun, who last starred in See You in My 19th Life, secured the third position with an impressive 167.05 percent score rise since July, firmly claiming his place. His co-star Shin Hye Sun has landed on the sixth spot on the chart. The fourth spot is grabbed by Hong Kyung with a total brand reputation index of 2,059,287.
Check out the Top 30 list here-
- Kim Tae Ri
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- Ahn Bo Hyun
- Hong Kyung
- Im YoonA
- Shin Hye Sun
- Oh Jung Se
- Kim Sejeong
- Go Won Hee
- Ahn Jae Hyun
- Won Ji An
- Jeon Hye Jin
- Baek Jin Hee
- Jin Sun Kyu
- Ahn Dong Gu
- Kim Ji Eun
- Chun Woo Hee
- Kim Ga Eun
- Cha Joo Young
- Yoo Joon Sang
- Kim Dong Wook
- Lee Chae Young
- Park Joo Mi
- Jung Woo
- 2PM’s Taecyeon
- Park Sung Hoon
- Na In Woo
- Choi Myung Gil
- Choi Sooyoung
- Go Soo
