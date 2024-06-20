Kim Tae Ri says ‘could have done more’ in Twenty-Five Twenty-One role; fans react to actor's regrets

Kim Tae Ri, the talented actress who won millions of hearts with her portrayal of Na Hee Do in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, recently sat down and shared some thoughts on it.

Kim Tae Ri recently sat down for an interview and looking back at her popular character Na Hee Do from Twenty-Five Twenty-One, the actress expressed some regret.

The Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress in the interview shared that when she read the script for the drama, she felt instantly connected to Na Hee Do and they were one. She mentioned she did not feel any pressure over how she would portray Na Hee Do. Kim Tae Ri said she saw her as a free-spirited child and it was a new experience for her as an actress as she had never seen such a character.

Kim Tae Ri revealed her only regret about Na Hee Do portrayal in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. She said she feels she ‘could have done more’ with Na Hee Doo. The actress expressed that she never expected that the K-drama would be such a big hit and Na Hee Do’s character would be loved by everyone so much.

The actress added that if she had known that audiences would see her as ‘cute and lovely’, she would have tried to make the character ‘more dynamic’. She accepted that she ‘did not have enough courage’ to make the character so.

Know Kim Tae Ri

Kim Tae Ri’s acting prowess has been proven by her many times with her moving portrayals of her characters. She has solidified her presence in the industry by taking on varied roles and doing justice to them.

Kim Tae Ri made her big screen debut with the movie The Handmaiden which earned her immense praise. She was later seen in the movies Little Forest, Space Sweepers, and Alienoid 1 and 2.

The actress made her small screen debut with Mr. Sunshine alongside Lee Byung Hyun in 2018.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the occult thriller K-drama Revenant in 2023.

