Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun and Ra Mi Ran starrer period drama Jeong Nyeon reveals premiere plans

Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran and Moon So Ri were confirmed to be appearing in the period drama Jeong Nyeon earlier this year in August. The drama is based on a webcomic and is set in the 1950s. The amazing cast has created hype amongst fans. Here are the latest updates.

Jeong Nyeon featuring Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran and Moon So Ri to release in 2024

On November 16, tvN announced that Jeong Nyeon with Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran and Moon So Ri as the leading ladies is being filmed with the goal of premiering next year on their channel. The upcoming drama boasts an excellent cast and production. The story also revolves around the unique art of pansori which is a traditional Korean musical genre which narrates a story.

Fans eagerly wait for the four powerful actors to show up on screen together. They have impressed viewers with their amazing performances till now so it will be interesting to watch how their dynamics play out in this much-awaited drama.

Jeong Nyeon is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong (Kim Tae Ri) and her mother (Moon So Ri) barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul but her dreams seem far away. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran). This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo (Shin Ye Eun) become rivals.

More about the drama

Jeong Nyeon is based on a webcomic written by Seo Ye Ri and Na Mon. Jung Ji In is directing this piece and has previously worked on hit series like The Red Sleeves. Cho Hyo Bi screenwrote for this drama and had also written for A Time Called You.

Kim Tae Ri's last drama appearance was Revenant. Shin Ye Eun's latest drama was The Secret Romantic Guesthouse. Ra Mi Ran took the lead in the hit series The Good Bad Mother. Moon So Ri played the role of a lawyer in Queenmaker.

