Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran and Moon So Ri confirmed as main cast for upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon

The production team Npio Entertainment declared on August 10th that the casting of the show Jeong Nyeon has been affirmed and that they will start filming in September. Jeong Nyeon portrays the most common way of growing up as Yoon Jeongnyeon, a young lady with a characteristic ability for singing, became dynamic in the Women's Theatre group just after the Korean Conflict during the 1950s. It depends on the webtoon of a similar name. The main character, Yoon Jeongnyeon, is played by Kim Tae Ri. She plays a pansori genius young lady who came to Seoul alone from Mokpo to turn into a theater actor. Here's a closer look at it.

Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, and Moon So Ri’s Jeong Nyeon:

Kim Tae Ri, who enthralled watchers with her dangerous performance in the recently released drama 'Revenant', assumes the part of Yoon Jeongnyeon, a virtuoso pansori singer who spent her days trying to live from paycheck to paycheck but decides to move to a place where she can make her dreams come true. Her popularity totally melts into the character which is Yoon Jeongnyeon. Shin Ye Eun assumes the part of Heo Yeong Seo, a capable Pansori entertainer among others, who has strong abilities in singing, moving, and acting, as well as a great family foundation.

Ra Mi Ran and Moon So Ri’s characters:

Ra Mi Ran, who drove the show The Good Bad Mother to explosive popularity and proceeds with her ceaseless roles in films and dramatizations, is raising assumptions by taking on the part of Kang So Bok, the head of the Theater Company, who has a cool charm and a severe character. What's more, Moon So Ri, who enthralled worldwide watchers with her extraordinary presence through dramas like Queen Maker and Race, will show up and play into the job of Seo Yong Rye, a retired mother who brought up her child alone while covering her past as a virtuoso pansori vocalist. It will expand the degree of immersion in the show. The filming will start in September and will air in 2024.

