Kim Tae Ri to star in ‘Kingdom’ writer Kim Eun Hee’s next ‘The Demon’? Find Out

Kim Eun Hee’s SBS drama ‘The Demon’ has finished casting of main roles, scheduled to film from this October to next April. Kim Tae Ri has been chosen as the female lead for the drama and the rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. Gong Yoo was chosen as the male lead but he turned down the role.

Kim Tae Ri is best known for starring in the films ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016), ‘Little Forest’ (2018), ‘Space Sweepers’ (2020) and in the historical drama ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018). Kim Tae Ri's leading role in the tvN coming-of-age drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ (2022) was critically acclaimed and won her the Best Actress Award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Kim Tae Ri's agency, Management MMM, said on July 28th, "On the 27th, Kim Tae Ri was classified as a close contact with a confirmed person and tested positive for a self-diagnosis kit. Kim Tae Ri has suspended all schedules and is concentrating on self-isolation and treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. There are currently no specific symptoms.”

In addition, the agency added, "According to the quarantine authorities' policy, we will do our best to put the health and stability of the actors and staff together as our top priority." Earlier, the movie 'Alienoid' team conducted a COVID-19 test ahead of the stage greeting on the 27th, and director Choi Dong Hoon and actor So Ji Sub were confirmed with COVID-19. Kim Tae Ri was also confirmed again after being confirmed in March. Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, and Jo Woo Jin tested negative.

