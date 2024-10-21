Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born enjoys significant rise in viewership; A Virtuous Business' ratings witness growth

Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, Kim So Yeon and Yeon Woo Jin's A Virtuous Business, and Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok's Iron Family witnessed an increase in viewership ratings over the weekend. Here is a look at the viewership details for this Sunday, which is October 20.

According to Nielsen Korea, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born scored a nationwide viewership rating of 12.7 percent. The drama's viewership finally broke into the double digits.

The series is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong and her mother barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok.

This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo become rivals.

A Virtuous Business earned a viewership rating of 5.9 percent, which is the highest for drama yet.

The story is set in a rural village in the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo. A Virtuous Business will focus on the lives of women who sell adult products door to door at a time when women were expected to retire early and take care of their families. Yeon Woo Jin will be playing Kim Do Hyun, a police officer from the United States of America. He belongs to a wealthy family and is also smart, and hence is quickly promoted. But strangely, he comes to work in a rural village.

Advertisement

Iron Family scored a nationwide average viewership rating of 16.2 percent and became the most-watched series this week once again.

The mystery drama revolves around a three-generation family of cleaners. They come across accidental fortunes that they hope can better their lives. The narrative will focus on the family dynamics in modern society.

ALSO READ: Jo Se Ho gets married to non-celeb girlfriend; BIGBANG’s Taeyang, G-Dragon, TXT’s Beomgyu, EXO’s D.O., Park Shin Hye, and more attend