Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born premiere to get pushed? MBC sues production team for stealing

Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun and Ra Mi Ran starrer much much-awaited drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born's premiere might be delayed as MBC has filed a provisional seizure request against tvN accusing them of stealing the drama.

On September 12, media outlets reported that the Seoul Central District Court has approved MBC's provisional seizure request against Studio N and Management mmm, co-producers of the tvN drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. Previously, MBC accused tvN of stealing the drama and interfering in contract negotiations. The series had begun its early stages of production with MBC for an offer of 2 billion KWR per episode. Before the filming began, the production accepted tvN's offer of 2.8 billion KWR per episode. As a result, the premiere date of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born might be postponed indefinitely.

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is scheduled to premiere on October 12. The drama will include 16 episodes and new episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday.

The drama is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong (Kim Tae Ri) and her mother (Moon So Ri) barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran).

This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo (Shin Ye Eun) become rivals.

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is based on a webcomic written by Seo Ye Ri and Na Mon. Jung Ji In is directing this piece and has previously worked on hit series like The Red Sleeves. Cho Hyo Bi screenwrote for this drama and also wrote for A Time Called You.

