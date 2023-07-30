Kim Tae Ri's Revenant achieves all time high ratings for finale; The Uncanny Counter 2 marks steady start

K-drama weekly ratings of Kim Tae Ri's Revenant, The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, King the Land, and more are here. Revenant earned the highest viewership ratings nationwide during its airing period. The Kim Tae Ri starrer made a personal record by achieving first place in its time slots on all channels. Find out the ratings below of Korean dramas which currently airing.

Kim Tae Ri's drama Revenant crosses 11.2 percent ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, on July 29, Kim Tae Ri and Oh Jung Se's K-drama completed its final episode with over 11.2 percent viewership ratings nationwide. The K-drama all ranked No. 1 in its time slot across all other networks creating a personal record for itself. This thriller mystery drama is about a woman possessed by demons who joined hands with a university professor to understand the mysterious deaths taking place around her. This horror drama is also being enjoyed by international fans on Disney+.

The Uncanny Counter 2 started well with 3.9 percent ratings

One of the highly anticipated season 2 of K-drama, The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch has started its journey with over 3.9 percent viewership ratings nationwide. This fantasy action thriller stars Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, demons Kang Ki Young, Kim Hieora, Jin Sun Kyu, and Yoo In Soo.

King the Land fell to 9.4 percent viewership ratings

King the Land starring YoonA and Lee Junho has taken over South Korea and the world with its sweet romance comedy plot. However, King the Land accumulated over 9.4 percent viewership ratings nationwide on its 13th episode. It is yet to see what turn will it take on the next episode's rating.

Other ongoing K-dramas' ratings

Durian's Affair starring Park Joo Mi and Choi Myung Gil is a melodramatic romance drama with absurd twists and turns. The K-drama achieved its highest nationwide rating of 5.5 percent on Saturday, July 29. Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee's long-running K-drama The Real Has Come! took the top spot with over 20.6 percent viewership ratings nationwide. This family drama remains the highest-rated and most-watched K-drama across all the networks.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's Seven feat Latto becomes fastest collaboration song to cross 200 million streams on Spotify