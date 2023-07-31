Kim Tae Ri’s Revenant hits no. 1 on July’s Most Buzzworthy Drama Rankings; Lee Junho, YoonA top Actors list

In July’s Most Buzzworthy Drama Rankings, Revenant starring Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, and Hong Kyung comes out at no.1 right after it wraps up the final episode while King The Land’s main couple Lee Junho and YoonA are at no.1, and no.2 respectively on Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors Rankings. Here's a closer look.

The Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Dramas and Actors of July:

Revenant

King The Land

See You in My 19th Life

Delightfully Deceitful

Battle for Happiness

The Uncanny Counter 2

The Real Has Come!

Not Others

Durian’s Affair

Numbers

Lee Junho (King the Land)

YoonA (King the Land)

Kim Tae Ri (Revenant)

Oh Jung Se (Revenant)

Chun Woo Hee (Delightfully Deceitful)

Baek Jin Hee (The Real Has Come!)

Ahn Jae Hyun (The Real Has Come!)

Shin Hye Sun (See You in My 19th Life)

Kim Dong Wook (Delightfully Deceitful)

Kim Hae Sook (Revenant)

Kim Tae Ri and Oh Jung Se’s Revenant:

The evaluations for the last episode of 'Revenant', which broadcasted on July 29th, showed 12% of families in the metropolitan region (in view of Nielsen Korea), and families cross country recorded 11.2%, the most noteworthy rating of its own. Additionally, the highest current viewership rating increased to 14.5%. With her determination to live for herself, Kim Tae Ri (Sanyoung) drove away her darkness in the final episode. Due to Kim Tae Ri's encroachment, the demon who wanted to survive in extreme poverty by peeling off the bark of a tree, selling her younger sibling for food, and becoming a wicked ghost, vanished.

