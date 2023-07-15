Kim Tae Ri's Revenant's viewership ratings jump double digits; Makes it most-watched miniseries

After reaching its lowest point last week, the viewership ratings for SBS's drama series Revenant have rebounded. Episode 6 earned the lowest ratings ever since the show aired, however, it still managed to claim the second spot. But this week, it is back to impressing fans with Kim Tae Ri’s captivating acting and engrossing storyline.

Revenant ratings jump double digits

On July 14th, Revenant experienced an increase in viewership, becoming the most-watched miniseries of the evening. the latest episode of this thrilling series, featuring Kim Tae Ri, achieved an average nationwide rating of 10.6 percent as per Nielsen Korea. Additionally, Revenant claimed the top spot in its time slot among viewers aged 20 to 49, garnering an average rating of 4.1 percent within this key demographic.

Revenant episode 7 recap

In the 7th episode of Revenant, which aired on the 14th, viewership ratings soared, reaching 11% in the metropolitan area and 10.6% nationwide. The show maintained its position as the top program on Friday, peaking at 13.2%. It also secured the highest rating of 4.1% among the 2049 demographic. During the episode, Sanyeong and Hae Hae uncovered a shocking truth while investigating shaman Choi Man Wol. Sanyeong discovered a connection between a demon named Woojin and Choi Man Wol, leading to revelations about a wealthy family's dark secrets.

Hae-Hae's grandmother confirmed their involvement in a child's murder and their pursuit of wealth at any cost. As the mystery unfolded, Sanyeong and Hae Hae confronted the maritime family responsible for the demon's creation. Their shocking discoveries culminated in the tragic suicide of Woojin and Sanyeong's encounter with foreboding darkness. Furthermore, Woojin overheard a conversation revealing another individual's interest in possessing a demon. This raised questions about their true intentions and the sudden onset of Sanyeong's blindness. The episode left viewers with lingering mysteries, as the characters faced the consequences of their actions and grappled with the nature of the evil that had consumed their lives.

