Kim Woo Bin and Han Ji Min send support to ‘Our Blues’ co-star Jung Eun Hye for her art exhibition

‘Our Blues’ is the 2022 K-drama that had everyone crying buckets of tears and jumping around with excitement all in the same episode. It ran for a fabulous 20 episodes that seemed insufficient for the amount of love that the show’s characters gathered over time. Eventually, the omnibus program became a staple in the audiences’ lives and the many interesting stories became fan favourites.

The show won brownie points for another reason. It won big on inclusivity after casting Jung Eun Hye, an artist with Down Syndrome to embody the character of Lee Young Hee, the sister to Lee Young Ok played by Han Ji Min. She spent most of her time around Lee Young Ok and the character of Park Jeong Jun who was her boyfriend on the show, portrayed by actor Kim Woo Bin.

Even during the filming the three were super close and were spotted having fun and meaningful conversations. It seems as though the love has continued even now as Kim Woo Bin and Han Ji Min visited caricature artist Jung Eun Hye’s art exhibition in person. The two actors shared their photos from the event on Instagram and fans couldn’t be happier to see them hanging out.

In the photos, a handwritten letter from Jung Eun Hye was also seen addressed to Woo Bin oppa as he presented her with a bouquet of flowers. She also signed herself with her real name and her onscreen name, making it all the more special. Interestingly, in ‘Our Blues’ too, Jung Eun Hye as Lee Young Hee used to paint, making us reminisce about the show.

