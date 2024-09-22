Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun’s Officer Black Belt tops in global non-English films list with 15 million views

Officer Black Belt is a South Korean film starring Kim Woo Bin in the leading role. Directed and written by Jason Kim, the story follows a martial arts prodigy who finds himself filling in for a police officer and tackles cases regarding child exploitation. The movie has managed to garner immense attention and rank at the top of the global non-English TV list.

On September 21, 2024, Netflix revealed the TOP 10 lists of most-watched shows from September 9, 2024, to September 15, 2024. Black Belt Officer has managed to grab the first position on the list of global non-English films with a total of 15,100,000 hours viewed. Furthermore, it garnered a total of 8,300,000 views overall.

Additionally, it is currently ranked at the top spot in South Korea’s Netflix films for the week. The movie has managed to rank in the TOP 10 in a total of 58 countries across America, Asia and Europe. Some of the regions include Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and more.

Kim Woo Bin takes up the lead role alongside Kim Sung Kyun who work side by side as vigilantees. Some of the other cast members of the film include Kim Yool Ho, Lee Hae Young, Son Sang Yeon, Kim Yo Han, Lee Joong Ok and more.

The plot of the movie follows Lee Jung Do who appears to lead an ordinary life, delivering food for his father’s chicken restaurant and enjoying simple pleasures like playing video games at internet cafes and drinking with friends. However, one day, while out on a delivery, Jung Do witnesses a martial arts officer being attacked by a probationer and he steps to rescue the officer.

Following the incident, Jung Do temporarily filled in for the injured officer for a five-week period, working alongside probation officer Kim Sun Min. Over time, Sun Min recognized Jung Do’s exceptional combat skills and suggested that he consider becoming a full-time martial arts officer.