Kim Woo Bin and Krystal Jung have the best ‘The Heirs’ reunion at a fashion show in Los Angeles

The Heirs is an iconic K-drama and has been loved by people from all over the world for its star studded cast. It continues to be relevant even today, over 9 years since its release as the multiple actors who were a part of the show, continue to cross paths with each on various occasions.

While Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye were the male and female lead respectively, in the roles of Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang, it was Kim Woo Bin who added to the drama with his role as Choi Young Do. Krystal on the other hand, portrayed Lee Bo Na - the spoiled but kindhearted highschooler. Kim Woo Bin’s character brought a different side of love to the story while Krystal’s character is the ex-girlfriend of Lee Min Ho’s and is protective of him. Lee Bo Na’s equation with Kim Tan and Cha Eun Sang is strange but sweet. She maintains a small circle of friends with Choi Young Do, Jo Myung Soo (Park Hyung Sik), Yoon Chan Young (Kang Min Hyuk) and has many opportunities to hang out with the squad, leading to funny scenes.

Kim Woo Bin and Krystal:

While the two bickered around thanks to their characters, they have not been seen together much ever since. Kim Woo Bin took on more roles in dramas like ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ and multiple movies before going on a career break to focus on his health. He returned to the big screen with ‘Alienoid’ and impressed the viewers with a heartwarming role in ‘Our Blues’. Krystal has starred in ‘My Lovely Girl’, ‘Prison Playbook’, ‘Police University’ and most recently ‘Crazy Love’. She continues to be a fashionista and a global star with massive influence.

The two recently met at a fashion event in Los Angeles, California. Being promoters of Ralph Lauren, they showed up in class outfits making fashion statements. The two sat beside each other not only during the runway show, but also during the dinner that followed after. Fans were excited to see the reunion of two memorable characters as they hung out with the likes of singer John Legend.

Kim Woo Bin shared an Instagram update where he posed with Krystal and captioned it in classic Choi Young Do style, writing, “It’s been a while, right, Lee Bo Na?”