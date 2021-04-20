Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah to go from real life to reel life couple in a new drama?

Celebrity couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah officially shared their dating news in 2015, leaving fans of both the actors extremely happy. And on April 20, several K-media outlets reported that the couple has been offered roles and might star together in Noh Hee Kyung’s upcoming project! While both actors have had prolific careers, Kim Woo Bin recently returned in action after a two-year hiatus from his injury and is currently filming the movie ‘Alien’.

AM Entertainment, a company that manages Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah, confirmed this news by stating that the actors have received offers and are still in discussion. Not just the celebrity couple, the show is apparently going to have a star-studded cast too. Other actors who have been approached are Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won, and Han Ji Min. ‘Our Blues’ is the brainchild of the successful screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung and producer Kim Kyu Tae, who have worked together in ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows’, ‘Worlds Within’, and ‘Live’.

However, according to Star News, the couple will not be cast opposite each other but other characters. Shin Min Ah and Lee Byung Hun and Kim Woo Bin will star opposite Han Ji Min. That is if they all accept the offer!

