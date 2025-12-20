Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah star in first couple photo ahead of wedding: ‘Grateful for warm blessings’

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are all set to get married in a private ceremony held on December 20, 2025, at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. While the details of the event have been mostly kept private, with only the update of the former’s longtime friend Lee Kwang Soo hosting it, being revealed to the public, the two actors shared a heartwarming couple photo taken ahead of their marriage. It is the first time the two have been photographed together as a couple since their decade-old Giordano encounter and following appearance in Our Blues. The two also left a note aimed at their fans, expressing gratitude for their blessings.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah thank fans for love and support

A note shared by the couple ahead of their nuptials this evening relayed their thoughts to their dear fans. The AM Entertainment Instagram post read, “Today, actress Shin Min Ah and actor Kim Woo Bin are officially tying the knot.

We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together.

Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future.

Thank you!”

In the photo attached alongside it, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah can be seen looking back at the camera with smiles on their faces. A black and white snap, it managed to perfectly capture their chic essence as a couple. Snow could be seen falling down on them as they walked ahead on a snow-clad ground.

Dressed in an all-white bridal look, Shin Min Ah can be seen holding big, bulbous flowers while her hair cascades down her back over the two-piece corsetted ensemble. On the other hand, the former model, Kim Woo Bin, has a happy glint in his eyes, dressed in a fitted black blazer over lighter pants and a white shirt peeking from underneath, as he walks right ahead. The duo is holding their hands, hidden behind the actress, in a rare PDA moment.

Previously, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah penned handwritten invites to their near and dear ones, welcoming them to their evening ceremony, showing their dedication. After dating for 10 years, the two actors will tie the knot today evening in the presence of their loved ones.

