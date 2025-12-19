Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah: Walk through 10 years of love story, from chance encounter to marriage

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah continue to be the most beloved and supported Korean actor couples in the entertainment industry. What started as an unexpected meet-up at one of their many advertisement shoots soon turned into a romance that surpassed all fairytales. Ahead of their long-awaited wedding on December 20, 2025, we’re taking a look at the many highlights of their relationship and sharing all the details we have of their nuptials.

January 2015: First meeting

Back then, Shin Min Ah had a major hit like My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, co-starring Lee Seung Gi, under her belt, alongside several other good projects in the pipeline. She was on the cusp of another superhit rom-com, Oh My Venus, with So Ji Sub, and all the attention of the world on her next steps. Kim Woo Bin was a household name following his appearance in The Heirs, in which his chemistry with Park Shin Hye as well as his bond with Lee Min Ho became the talk of the town. The two were chosen for an ad shoot by the famed brand Giordano. K-pop Herald quoted them saying, “Despite their packed schedule, the two stars actively took part in the shoot so we really enjoyed shooting.”

Feb-May 2015: Courting

The two are said to have approached their relationship carefully while promotions for the brand remained a constant in their lives. After getting interested in February of the year, they seemingly began dating in May as reported by Dispatch. It is believed that Kim Woo Bin would carefully plan his dates with his lady love by even pushing back his filming schedule to match hers. He would pick her up from her home for sweet nighttime dates.

July 2015: Confirmation

The two did not take long to be open about their relationship, and by a month’s time, their agencies had confirmed that they were dating. “We have confirmed with [Shin Min Ah] that the two are currently dating,” said her side, while his checked with the actor before replying similarly.

March 2016: PDA

While not too big on public expressions of love, it was Shin Min Ah who made her first move for her man by sending over a beautiful support food truck for all the staff and actors on the set. A buffet style menu awaited those in attendance. It was belatedly revealed that the actress had decided to treat her boyfriend’s support staff, who initially believed that it was he who brought in the food truck.

May 2017: Health diagnosis

On May 24, Sidus HQ shared that Kim Woo Bin had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. “Thankfully, they said it’s not too late to receive treatment, so he has started radiation therapy and is taking medication,” shared his agency. Shin Min Ah stood by him with short and firm words of encouragement, “I am currently helping Kim Woo-bin get better while he is under treatment.” The two put their careers on hold to focus on his health while the actor received multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

January 2019: Overseas dates

The duo had gone through much together and continued to stay by each other’s side. While they did plan on returning to their work, they took some time off to head to Australia for some cozy dates. They were spotted by unassuming fans who took photos of them on quiet outings away from the spotlight.

August 2019: Return favor

Kim Woo Bin sent a coffee truck to the set of Chief of Staff season 2 filming as a supportive action for his girlfriend. His sweet message made all the difference for the fans of the two, “I support all the cast and crew of Chief of Staff, especially Shin Min Ah. I support you a lot.”

February 2020: Same agency

After shockingly leaving his label, Sidus HQ, after eight years of being together, Kim Woo Bin joined the AM Entertainment family, which also housed Shin Min Ah.

September 2020: Return to work

With the actor deciding to get back to acting, his lover was right by his side, offering warm words. “Since we have the same career and we support each other, we say, ‘Hwaiting!’ to each other. I also hope Kim Woo Bin does well since he’s making his return. We’re cheering each other on,” she said as per News1 during the Diva film interview.

April 2021: Same show

While he had only done one film since his comeback, he was gearing up for a K-drama return with her as a fellow lead. Though the two did not star as romantic partners on Our Blues, their presence in the same show offered comfort to their fans.

November 2025: Marriage announcement

The two decided to get married after 10 years of being together, as shared by their agency, AM Entertainment. Kim Woo Bin shared a letter revealing his plans to his admirers and asked for their warm support.

December 2025: Wedding

The two are all set to get married on December 20, at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. It is known that only family and friends will be in attendance, with longtime pal Lee Kwang Soo leading the ceremony as the MC.

ALSO READ: Did you know Kim Woo Bin is younger than fiancée Shin Min Ah? Know star couple’s age gap amid marriage plans