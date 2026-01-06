Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s honeymoon location revealed, agency reacts as overseas vacation photos surface

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, the star couple that recently tied the knot, are letting their romantic fantasy soar a little further. Following their wedding ceremony on December 20, 2025, with a private festivity in Seoul, the couple seems to have jetted off overseas for some intimate time between them. Usually busy at the end of the year, they were spotted by onlookers during a meal in Spain, raising questions about whether they were on their honeymoon there. Now their agency has stepped in to confirm the location.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah enjoy a private Spanish vacation

After getting married in the presence of their friends and family at Dynasty Hall of The Shilla Seoul, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have taken it upon themselves to continue to enjoy their romantic lives. Photos of the two chatting about in a restaurant in Spain were shared online by fans of the two, prompting questions about the destination for their post-marriage trip. On January 6, AM Entertainment shared a confirmation with Xports News, “They have gone to Spain for their honeymoon.” The two actors are ready to return to their acting schedules following their vacation.

Continuing to quietly support each other throughout their dating phase of 10 years, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have stood strong against the tide of time and come out on the other side as a happy couple. Their love story, which did not falter in the wake of his sickness, nor their busy lives, has become the model for global fans.

Announcing their plans to marry in November, their ceremony was hosted by longtime friend Lee Kwang Soo, with Car, the Garden taking on the responsibility of the congratulatory song, Romantic Sunday. EXO’s D.O., who is known to be a dear friend of the Uncontrollably Fond actor, also popped in for a quick visit amid his packed K-pop idol commitments. Other guests at their wedding include BTS member V, alongside actors Zo In Sung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Taeri, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Gong Hyo Jin, Jin Kyung, Lee Byung Hun, Go Doo Rim, Lee Se Young, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lim Ju Hwan, and Yoo Hae Jin.

