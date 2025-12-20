Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah get married: BTS’ V, EXO’s D.O., Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Taeri and more attend wedding

Actors Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah finally walked the aisle together after 10 years of dating! The couple rang in their ceremony on December 20, at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, in the presence of their close friends, industry mates, and family only. The two dropped their first-ever couple photo this morning from a pre-wedding shoot done a few days ago, shared by their agency AM Entertainment, thanking the fans for their support and asking for their blessing on their new journey.

The duo had earlier created a handwritten invite for their guests, with the two contributing to the words and the drawing each, making it a very personal invitation for all their near and dear ones. As the time for the ceremony came close, one by one, cars filled with celebrities and paparazzi, ready to capture them, appeared near the venue, alongside a multitude of fans who had arrived to lend their support to the power couple.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s wedding guest list

BTS member V made a surprise entry, with no one knowing whose friend he was from the duo and how they had gotten so close, earning him a wedding invite. However, the most shocking of them all was when EXO member Doh Kyung Soo arrived. D.O. was seen at the 2025 Melon Music Awards red carpet with his teammates just a while ago and then took over an hour’s drive to his best friend’s wedding spot. He arrived for a brief time, leaving quickly after meeting the bride and groom, in true bestie spirit. He is said to have been sad originally on learning that the MMA and the wedding were scheduled for the same day. The singer soon returned to the awards event to sing and perform a new EXO song as well as take over the stage with Growl, Love Shot, and The Eve dances.

The host of the evening, model, comedian, and actor Lee Kwang Soo, who is also a part of the same friends group as D.O. and Kim Woo Bin, as well as their co-star on the reality shows Green Bean, Red Bean, and GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops, arrived with a bunch of notes in his hand, prepping for the big day.

Other industry friends attending the ceremony include actors Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Taeri, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Gong Hyo Jin, Jin Kyung, Lee Byung Hun, Go Doo Rim, Lee Se Young, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lim Ju Hwan, and Yoo Hae Jin, among others.

The non-actor invitees included The Heirs, Genie, Make a Wish, and The Glory screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, as well as Na Young Seok PD, who created the GBRB series.

It is not known so far whether other Hyung Squad members, Cha Tae Hyun, Zo In Sung, and Bae Sung Woo, also attended.

All about Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's wedding ceremony

The ceremony, which was initially supposed to be held at 6 pm KST, was then seemingly moved to 7 pm KST. Aiming to accommodate their dozens of friends and family, acquaintances, and more, who they’ve acquired over the years in the industry, the couple chose a classic, massive venue for their nuptials. Other celebrities who have previously wed at the spot include Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Joon Hyuk, Jang Dong Gun and Ko So Young, Yoo Jae Suk and Na Kyung Eun, Jeon Do Yeon and Kang Shi Kyu, as well as Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo.

The couple that first met on the sets of a brand shoot and dated for a decade before announcing their decision to marry last month.

