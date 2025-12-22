Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s wedding photos revealed, find out beautiful Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha connection at ceremony

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are officially married! The star couple tied the knot on December 20, at a private ceremony attended only by their family and friends. A celebration of their love, their agency AM Entertainment, shared photos from their wedding with the press and fans. While guests followed an almost no phone policy, not posting their looks online, these photos allowed their admirers to commemorate the event together.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah star in beautiful wedding photos

The photos revealed their top-tier outfits for the ceremony, with Shin Min Ah donning a gorgeous Elie Saab gown, complete with a veil. Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin went for a fitted custom Ralph Lauren tuxedo with a bow. Their smiles were light and deep, displaying the duo’s long-running care for each other. An elegant decor lined the background in the pictures taken at the ceremony. Meanwhile, the couple could be seen walking down the aisle, her hand holding his arm, as they smiled in glee at the guests who stood up and cheered for them with applause.

Check out the official photos shared by AM Entertainment, the agency, of the newly married couple.

It is known that Pomnyun Sunim (venerable) officiated their wedding with Lee Kwang Soo acting as the MC. While originally, best friend EXO’s D.O. was supposed to sing the congratulatory song, his commitments at the Melon Music Awards kept his visit to only a few minutes. Meanwhile, singer Car, the Garden (Cha Jung Won), took on the responsibility to sing Romantic Sunday from the bride’s K-drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The couple’s friends including industry mates like BTS member V, Zo In Sung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Taeri, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Gong Hyo Jin, Jin Kyung, Lee Byung Hun, Go Doo Rim, Lee Se Young, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lim Ju Hwan, and Yoo Hae Jin, were spotted among th guest list.

The Heirs, Genie, Make a Wish, and The Glory screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, as well as Na Young Seok PD, and Our Blues writer Noh Hee Kyung, were seen at the ceremony, according to reports. The couple announced their decision to get married back in November, after dating for 10 years.

