Kim Woo Bin attends girlfriend Shin Min Ah's film Our Season's VIP premiere; fans laud his supportive gesture

Actor Kim Woo Bin was spotted among others at the VIP film premiere of Our Season, starring Shin Min Ah, Kang Ki Young, Kim Hae Sook, and more. Our Season is a fantasy drama film that unfolds the miraculous story of a mother descending from the Heavens for a three-day vacation, choosing to remain by her daughter's side during this extraordinary period.

Kim Woo Bin at Shin Min Ah’s Our Season’s premiere

Actor Kim Woo Bin, who is said to be dating the film Our Season's star Shin Min Ah, was spotted supporting his girlfriend. He posed for pictures at the premiere, leading fans to swoon over the supportive relationship the two stars have with each other.

Kim Woo Bin was spotted among many other stars who were there to show support for the film's premiere. Actors like Han Ji Hyun and Eugene, known for their roles in Penthouse: War In Life, Hospital Playlist star Yoo Yeon Seok, Big Mouth star Lee Jong Suk, Devil Judge star Ji Sung, singer and actress Uee, and many more were spotted on the premiere to show support to the film.

But this isn't the first time the couple was caught showing support for each other. In March 2016, while filming the drama Uncontrollably Fond, Shin Min Ah surprised Kim Woo Bin on set by sending a food truck. Initially, the crew assumed it was arranged by Kim Woo Bin himself, only to discover it was a thoughtful gesture from his girlfriend. In 2017, when Kim Woo Bin faced a cancer diagnosis, Shin Min Ah stood steadfastly by his side, offering unwavering support throughout his treatments. The couple's journey has become an inspiration to many fans, reigniting their faith in love.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have shared a lasting bond for over nine years, capturing the hearts of fans who admire the couple's enduring commitment and unwavering backing for each other. The duo is known to be supportive of each other's professional lives alongside personal ones, and even though low-key, they do not shy away from showing support to each other.

More about Our Season

Our Season is a heartwarming fantasy film that unfolds the tale of Bok Ja (Kim Hae Sook), a mother who takes a celestial pause from her afterlife to share moments with her daughter, Jin Joo (Shin Min Ah). Together, they manage a traditional Korean restaurant, preserving and showcasing Bok Ja's cherished recipes.

Shin Min Ah portrays Jin Joo, who returns to her roots in the countryside after leaving her position as a professor in the United States. The actress revealed her reason for taking on the film, expressing that the unique fantasy concept of a mother taking a heavenly vacation to meet her daughter intrigued her.

Advertisement

The actress further shared that during the filming process, she couldn't help but think, "Kim Hae Sook is undoubtedly on another level." She sensed that the narrative was beautifully woven together through the depth of Kim Hae Sook's gaze, adding a layer to the storytelling.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin's loving gaze at Shin Min Ah steals the spotlight at wedding, delighting fans