Kim Woo Bin earns praise for gifting padded jackets to Officer Black Belt staff during winter filming

According to multiple sources, Kim Woo Bin recently gained praise for his generous gesture toward his staff. The actor provided 120 warm winter jackets to the entire production team while filming Netflix's original movie Officer Black Belt, directed by Kim Joo Hwan.

Kim Woo Bin gifts 120 padded jackets to staff

When the weather unexpectedly turned chilly during the shoot, actor Kim Woo Bin considered the essential items that his fellow colleagues and field staff might require. The Uncontrollably Fond star took great care in selecting the most needed items for everyone on the set, especially with the onset of winter's cold, and personally purchased over 100 thick jumpers to help keep them warm during the shoot.

Due to the ongoing production of the Netflix film, behind-the-scenes photos cannot be shared online. However, the heartwarming tale of Kim Woo-bin's unexpected gift has been circulating among the production team and officials through word of mouth. The lead actor, Kim Woo Bin is mostly known for his dedication to every work site and for sharing a strong bond with the staff, hence this kind gesture of his comes as no surprise. The Black Knight’s actor continues to work here too with unwavering enthusiasm, fostering a positive atmosphere on the set of the upcoming film Officer Black Belt.

More about Officer Black Belt starring Kim Woo Bin

Officer Black Belt is an action comedy that follows the story of Lee Jun Do (Kim Woo Bin), an everyday individual holding 9-degree black belts in Taekwondo, Kendo, and Judo. He transforms into a martial arts officer, partnering with probation officer Kim Seon Min (Kim Sung Kyun), who acknowledges his keen instincts and martial arts skills. All eyes are on the anticipation of the film's outcome, particularly the role Kim Woo Bin will transform into for this new project.

In this project, the actor will undergo a captivating transformation as his character Lee Jung Do who juggles a part-time job delivering chicken for his father, but can't ignore instances of injustice he encounters along the way. Despite being an everyday young man, this character differentiates himself from the general population with his remarkable martial arts abilities, boasting black belts in Taekwondo, Kendo, and Judo.

In the meantime, Kim Woo Bin is making appearances on TV through his role as a permanent cast member on tvN's entertainment program GBRB Reap What You Sow for the first time. GBRB Reap What You Sow is an agricultural diary that documents the challenges faced by four close friends from the entertainment industry, as they embark on the task of building up the land called “FARM” they've recently acquired.

