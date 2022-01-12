Kim Woo Bin, Esom and Kang Yoo Seok CONFIRM as lead cast for upcoming thriller drama ‘Delivery Knight’

On January 12, Netflix announced that Kim Woo Bin will be reuniting with Director Jo Eui Seok , who previously worked on the film ‘Master’, on the sets of ‘Delivery Knight’. ‘Taxi Driver’ star Esom and Kang Yoo Seok of ‘Light on Me’ fame have also been confirmed as main cast.

Set in the year 2071, where the world has been decimated by toxic air pollution. Only about 1 percent of the population has survived and a strict social class now exists. People rarely leave their homes and, when they do, they wear gas masks due to the air pollution. Citizens rely heavily on parcel delivery service for their needs. Delivery drivers, known as knights, deliver the packages and also protect them from thieves.

Knight 5-8 (Kim Woo Bin) is a legendary knight. He is also highly skilled in physical combat. He happens to meet boy Sa Wol (Kang Yoo Seok), who is a refugee. Sa Wol dreams of becoming a knight and he admires Knight 5-8. Seol A (Esom) is an officer in the Defense Intelligence Command. She saved Sa Wol’s life and takes care of Sa Wol like he is part of her family. Knight 5-8 helps Sa Wol become a knight.

Set in a destroyed environment and a thoroughly hierarchical future, the series 'Delivery Driver', which will show the unpredictable story of a courier who is an enemy for some, hope for some and a useful tool for others, will be available only through Netflix.

