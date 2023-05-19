Kim Woo Bin, Esom starrer Black Knight slapped with plagiarism allegations; Netflix officially responds

The new Netflix series Black Knight starring Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Kang You Seok and Song Seung Heon released recently and while it was received with warm reception but soon was hit with plagiarism allegations by gamers around the world as they said that the storyline resembled a popular game called Death Stranding that came out in 2019. The producers hit back at a South Korean media outlet saying, “Black Knight' is a series based on a webtoon of the same name by author Lee Yoon Kyun, who started the webtoon in 2016.” But gamers still stood by it saying that the trailer came out in 2016.

Black Knight’s achievements:

According to the Netflix Top 10 website on May 17th, the series recorded 31.22 million viewing hours in just three days after its release, ranking first in the Netflix Global Top 10 TV (non-English) category. The movie also topped in various countries like France, South Korea, Germany, Egypt, Hong Kong, The Philippines and others. Black Knight depicts the story of courier 5-8 (Kim Woo Bin), being an oxygen delivery guy in South Korea where the world is extremely polluted and oxygen was sold like gold. He teams up with refugee Sawol to take down the Cheonmyeong group that dominates the new world.

The cast of the film:

Noh Yoon Seo appears in the play as Seul Ah, the younger sister of Esom (Seol Ah) and living with Kang You Seok and her family. Seul Ah, a resident of the general area, sometimes scolds Sawol for acting immaturely, but she cares for him more than anyone else and does not mind taking risks while living with him. The rising star brought a lot of attention through the drama Crash Course in Romance and while her role in Black Knight was short, she still gathered more popularity with Seul Ah. Noh Yoon Seo, who transformed into the role of Seul Ah, appeared from the first episode of 'Black Knight' and led the tension of the work from the front, exuding a heavy presence.

