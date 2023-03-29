Kim Woo Bin, Esom's Black Knight confirms premiere date for this May; Details inside

'Black Knight' is dawning upon us! On March 29, Netflix finally revealed the premiere date of the apocalyptic thriller. The upcoming series has confirmed that it will release globally on May 12. Starring Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Esom and Kang Yoo Seok in the main roles, fans of thrillers can keep an eye out for this amazing release.

Black Knight Premiere Date Annoucement

In a new poster shared by Netflix on the same day, the premiere date was confirmed. Titular star Kim Woo Bin, who is set to play the role of 5-8, can be seen in the poster as he carries a box of delivery. As dust flows around him with a jeep parked right behind, he appears in an almost messiah-like posture, striding ahead confidently. At this time, however, he is delivering the premiere day of May 12 to the anticipating viewers. The headlights of the car blaring behind him, his name clearly painted on the door as well as his cap, he looks very much like the responsible young man in action, as previously described about his character.

About Black Knight

The show is based in the future, during the year 2071 when the world has turned into a completely different place. The apocalyptic setting premises the lack of breathable oxygen and the constant need for respirators for survival. People have become even more hostile and selfish in the world, however, a legendary delivery agent by the name of 5-8, played by Kim Woo Bin, carries on with his principles intact. He will fight against Ryu Seok, played by Song Seung Heon who is only seeking his personal benefits.

The two characters’ contradictory intentions will become the central story of the show as Kang Yoo Seok’s character as a refugee named Sa Wol will harbour jealousy towards 5-8’s skills and another tussle will break out between them. Meanwhile, Esom will play the role of Seol Ah, an official in the intelligence team who has ties to Sa Wol.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, ‘Black Knight’, goes out on screens soon!

